Entire Essequibo coast main road up for repairs – Min Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has announced a comprehensive overhaul of the main access road along the Essequibo coast, citing its deteriorating condition and the increasing traffic load.

Speaking on Monday at a contract signing ceremony in Region Two, Minister Edghill outlined the urgent need for the revamp and detailed an innovative approach to minimise disruption during construction.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at the contract signing ceremony in Region Two

“We are looking at getting the entire Essequibo coast road redone. We are looking at the methodology where the asphalt that is there right now could be dug up, milled through a process, mixed with fresh asphalt, and relayed almost immediately,” the minister explained.

He also announced works to be executed on three bridges along the coast. A senior engineer has already assessed the structures, and tenders are in progress.

“We are at the selective tendering stage, and we expect awards to be made by the end of the year,” he said.

Attendees at the contract signing ceremony in Region Two

The minister acknowledged that while most roads in populated areas have been addressed, a few costly projects remain.

“We prioritised roads in areas where people live, attend school, visit clinics, and access community centres…Early next year we will tackle the remaining roads,” the public works minister assured.

Region Two is the only region awaiting the final batch of road awards.

Small contractors were assured that they will benefit from the projects.

Road in Region Two

