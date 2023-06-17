Entrepreneurs commend SBB’s management training

Small business owners from across the country have commended the management training facilitated by the Small Business Bureau (SBB).

The event saw the participation of over 125 entrepreneurs.

The session took place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal on Saturday.

Small business owners were exposed to various management subjects which will help them to boost their businesses.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several participants.

Small business owner,Shemika Paddy-Forde expressed that she decided to join the training session as she is embarking on the establishment of a general supplies business.

“So, I will collaborate with different persons who I know can help me on this venture. So, it will not be a sole proprietor business, it will be more of a partnership…Coming to the session, it was a very good opportunity because they were able to give you firsthand experience on what is the procedure to start the business. They give you enough details as to what you should do,” she said.

Another business owner, Denise DeAbreu highlighted, “I find it very interesting. They have a lot of value points and stuff for people to be aware of and understand moving forward with their businesses. Although I have my own business, I learnt more with the training programme.”

Sue Dickson emphasised that, “There was a lot of information provided which included the steps for persons who are new entrepreneurs and also participants of small businesses. I think it detailed in its outline the resources needed to be able to succeed.”

Simian Smartt who owns a snackette expressed similar sentiments.

To aid in the expansion of small business enterprises, SBB provides grants from the Small Business Development Fund (SBDF).

Additionally, SBB can guarantee Small Development Loans through Republic Bank Limited and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI). Small enterprises can request up to $30 million at an interest rate of 6 per cent per annum.

Training, purchasing, small company incubator facilities, and help desk access are additional services.

