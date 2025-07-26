Every issue that affects Guyanese is our business – PM Phillips

“With the PPP/C Government, everything is our business”, declared Prime Minister Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips to a packed sea of red at Anna Regina Market Square.

Brig. Phillips further declared that “You cannot have a government [that] when you are faced with problems, will turn to you and barefacedly say rice is not our business.”

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips

The Prime Minister energised the thousands of supporters when he affirmed that “in the PPP/C, anything that affects you is our business. If you are being flooded, it is our business. If you have to get seed paddy, we will help you get it. If you have to get fertiliser, we will help you.”

Speaking during a public meeting on Saturday, the prime minister said his government has made many promises, but unlike other governments, they have fulfilled them.

PM Phillips said, “We made promises to you and we fulfilled those promises. We fulfill our promises; that is how we do it. When we have a manifesto, we use it as a checklist.”

The prime minister urged residents of Region Two to “hold on to what you have,” speaking to the fact that a plethora of achievements distinguish the last five years of the PPP/C Government.