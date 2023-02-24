Exhilarating experience for Guyanese as Mashramani takes to the streets after two years

After a long two-year wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mashramani Costume and Float Parade finally got underway on Thursday, attracting people from all walks of life.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) captured the festivities on camera, and spoke to some of the excited onlookers who eagerly awaited the colourful and creative floats, lively music, and energetic dancing as the procession weaved its way through the streets.

Another family enjoying the float parade

For Guyanese Nadia Persaud, attending with her son, it was an ‘awesome experience,’ especially for her son, who was experiencing the event for the first time.

Another Guyanese, Mandy Griffith was excited to see the floats again after a two-year break and commented positively on the music and dancing.

Kennica Wilkinson spoke about the good vibes of the event, noting that what she enjoyed most about Mashramani was seeing Guyanese enjoying themselves and the overall positive atmosphere of the event.

Mandy Griffith and Kennica Wilkinson at the float parade

Derick Persaud expressed his happiness for the return of Mashramani festivities, stating that it allows Guyanese to gather and enjoy themselves as a unified community.

“Its one we have Mashramani… Mashramani is celebration after hard work and that is the most important aspect of it. I’m happy that we can once again celebrate as a people.” he said.

While some arrived with their families or friends, others came alone and found company on site to make the most of their day. The overall consensus is that Mashramani was an exhilarating experience.

A family enjoying the float parade

Mashramani is a national holiday in Guyana that celebrates the country’s Republic Day. It is a time for Guyanese to come together to celebrate their culture, history, and achievements. This year the country is celebrating 53 years as a republic.

This year’s parade, which was themed ‘Celebrating our Resilience, in Unity,’ brought much-needed joy and excitement to the people of Guyana.

