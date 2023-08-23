Factory Road, Enterprise to be rehabilitated at cost of $85M

Factory Road, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara will be rehabilitated to the tune of $85 million.

The project, which will commence shortly, is a direct result of a commitment made by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a community engagement one month prior.

During the simple contract signing ceremony on Wednesday, in the village, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said, “We walked all the streets in Enterprise, we collected the ones that are bad and we made sure we sent back the team. So, this area, Foulis, Coldigen have seen a significant amount of work in these communities. Over 35 roads in this small period within one month.”

The road measuring 700 metres by 4.2 metres will be rehabilitated in asphaltic concrete to withstand heavy-duty traffic. The project was divided into two parts to facilitate faster completion before the expected October rainy season.

An alternative route will be utilised to receive materials.

The contractors are R&B Investment and JS Engineering and Supplies. Minister Indar assured that they have good track records to complete the project effectively.

In addition, tenders have gone out to construct two culverts within the community.

Meanwhile, the Vice President-led engagements have resulted in the rehabilitation of 20 roads in Foulis.

Similarly, 14 roads in Enterprise were completed within ten days, seeing some 2,000 tonnes of asphalt being laid.

