‘Farm to market roads bringing great relief for farmers’ – Rice Farmer

Baldeo Sookram, a rice farmer from Region Three, expressed his support for President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), stating that the government’s agricultural policies have greatly improved rice farming in the area.

Sookram was among several other speakers at a rally in Stewartville on Sunday.



“The farm-to-market road is coming. Ever since I was a little boy, my dad said, ‘Don’t worry son, it will happen.’ And under the PPP/C government, it is now happening,” he said.

These sentiments were also shared by the daughter of a rice farmer, Mohanie Sudama.



“I come from a family that does rice farming. I’m able to proudly stand before you because of the opportunities presented by this administration and our president,” she declared.

Since 2020, the PPP/C has made significant investments in the agriculture sector. This includes the construction of Hope-like canals, the introduction of new varieties of rice, insurance for rice farmers, and the reopening of the sugar estates, among many others.