Farmers’ groups receive breeding bull, other farming inputs at Highbury, No. 63 Village

Several farmers’ groups from Highbury and surrounding communities on the East Bank of Berbice, Region Six have received various farming inputs, including a tractor and trailer, a breeding bull, and high-yielding coconut seedlings, to boost agricultural productivity.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha handed over the farming implements during a community meeting on Saturday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha speaking at the community meeting

Over the last four years, farmers within the region have benefited from numerous interventions to enhance their production.

“We will continue to [help you]. We will repair the dams and make the inputs available to you, we will work with you to develop the agriculture sector in this entire area,” the minister emphasised.

Livestock farmers from Mara Village had requested the development of pastures for their cattle.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over high-yielding coconuts to the farmers’ group

In response, Minister Mustapha said, “I have asked GLDA to work along with NDIA and we will develop 500 acres of pastures for the farmers in that area…So that they can have better pastures for their animals.”

During the meeting at New Market Primary School at No. 63, eight farmers’ groups from the area were provided with 139 spray cans, eight 2-inch pumps, 80 small tools, and eight tillers.

Scene of the community meeting on Saturday

Moreover, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will collaborate with cash crop farmers to establish a programme to determine the most profitable crops to produce. Free planting materials will also be provided.

Minister Mustapha assured the gathering that all the access dams and 10 canals in the farming areas will be rehabilitated, providing relief to both residents and farmers.

He reminded them that work has already commenced on the flood embankments from No. 66 Village to Canje, which will strengthen the drainage and irrigation infrastructure.

The breeding bull that was handed over to the farmer’s group

Construction works will soon begin on the two high-level, Hope-like canals at No. 51 and 52 Villages and Whim/Lancaster.

“We will have better irrigation and drainage. I am hoping that, before the end of next year, we will have all these structures in place,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, the President of the Rice Producers Association (RPA), Leakha Rambrich, noted that rice farmers are expecting a remarkable crop this harvest due to the government’s interventions in the rice sector.

As a result, Rambrich emphasised that there has been a decline in paddy bug infestations.

“…For this crop, for the paddy bug, we have seen the government’s contributions to chemicals and assisting with spraying. And, in this area, we even paid labour to spray the dams and abandoned fields. For rice harvesting presently, we see paddy coming in the mills with below 3 per cent damage. This is excellent,” he said.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, was also present at the meetings.

