Fire Service infrastructure boosted with $141.9M in first half-year

The infrastructure of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has been boosted with $141.9 million already expended in the first half of 2023, according to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report 2023.



Construction of living quarters at New Amsterdam, Fire Service Headquarters in Georgetown, and stations at Wales, Region Three, and Ogle, Region Four have been completed.

Works have also advanced on the construction of the Leonara and Diamond Fire Stations.

In the area of prevention and protection, the Fire Service’s capability to respond to fires and save lives and properties will be enhanced, as 148 hydrants have been procured and will be installed by the end of the year.



Also, an excavator was acquired to improve the installation of fire hydrants and additional firefighting equipment will be procured in the latter half of the year.



Emphasis was also placed on enhancing the human resource pool as 189 officers completed training in areas such as basic recruit training, supervisory management, and computer training, among others to the tune of $2.4 million.



Another 110 officers are expected to undergo the emergency medical technician course, as well as basic recruit training. These initiatives will aid in improving response time and firefighting techniques.



Meanwhile, investments totalling $333 million were pumped into the Guyana Prison Service in the half of 2023.



A total of 324 inmates received rehabilitative training at a sum of $40.7 million, in areas including agriculture, block making, carpentry and joinery, and culinary arts, among others. Some 725 inmates are currently being trained and are scheduled to graduate in August 2023, while an additional 451 inmates are expected to undergo training in the second half of

