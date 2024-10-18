First 1,000 House Lots Being Allocated at New Moleson Creek Housing Development

Today the first 1,000 house lots at the new Moleson Creek Housing Development (Phase 1 and 2) in Region Six are being allocated to Berbicians through the ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive.

The event, led by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, and CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, is taking place at the Classic International Hotel’s parking lot in Corriverton.

According to CEO Greaves, the Moleson Creek project spans approximately 1,000 acres and is strategically positioned near the future bridge connecting Guyana and Suriname. In addition to residential lots, the area will feature schools, government offices, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities. Greaves emphasized that this model is intended to be replicated across Guyana as part of the government’s broader housing strategy.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering sustainable housing schemes, stating that Moleson Creek will become a “hub for future development.”

“With commercial and other development to happen within that area, Moleson Creek itself will take off as part of the growth in Region Six,” the Minister remarked.

He noted that the new development aligns with the government’s strategy to meet rising demand, as Region Six currently has approximately 7,000 pending housing applications. From 2020 to 2024, 1,354 lots have been allocated in the region, significantly exceeding the 383 lots distributed by the previous administration over five years. While today’s distribution adds another 1,000 house lots, Minister Croal stated that the Phase 1 and 2 yield around 2,500 residential lots.

“We’re starting today with a total allocation of about 36,693, which means we are well on our way to achieving our 50,000 allocations,” the Minister said, highlighting the government’s mandate to deliver 10,000 lots annually from 2020-2025.

Addressing recent developments, the Minister highlighted the government’s $3.2 billion investment in No. 75 and 76 Housing Schemes. Infrastructure work in these areas is expected to be completed within two months, enabling allottees who have not yet accessed their plots to be able to do so. Additionally, the Ministry is working to ensure allottes are issued ownership documents.

The Minister also provided updates on key water infrastructure projects. The government is spending $3.2 billion to enhance water access, including: the construction of a new well at Mara; installation of inline filters for 3,500 households across Chesney, Edinburgh, No. 69, Crabwood Creek, Johanna, and Mibicuri; a 300 KW solar farm at Port Mourant and a new well to be built at Adventure. These initiatives are part of the government’s broader plan to achieve 100% access of treated water for the coastland.

