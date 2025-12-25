First lady visits Christmas babies at GPHC

Five babies were born at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Christmas Day. First Lady Arya Ali spent the holiday morning bringing comfort, compassion, and cheer to the babies, their patients, and healthcare workers.

The newborns: two girls and three boys, were delivered earlier in the day, with hospital officials noting that more births were expected as essential services continued uninterrupted.

First Lady Arya Ali shares a precious moment with one of the babies

During her visit to the maternity and paediatric wards, the first lady distributed care packages and hampers and announced that toys would also be provided for children receiving care. She said her visit reflects the true spirit of the season, sharing love and hope.

“Christmas is a time for family, but today we are extending our love to our extended family, spreading compassion, hope and joy,” she said.

The first lady expressed gratitude to corporate partners, including Massy Distribution, Haliborange, BPI, J’s Group of Companies and Sleepy, for supporting the initiative and giving back to the community.

She also extended Christmas greetings to patients, healthcare workers and their loved ones.

GPHC’s Cheif Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran, said that Christmas Day remains a busy and emotionally demanding period for the hospital, as staff continue to serve patients at their most vulnerable.

“While we would all prefer to be home with our families, it is a true honour and privilege to be here serving people when they need us most,” Rambarran said.

He reported that several infants were also receiving care in the neonatal and postnatal wards, while patients continued to be treated in the paediatric unit.