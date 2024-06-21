Five new wells for communities along Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Region Ten

Residents of several communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and in Region Ten are set to benefit from a reliable water supply, as construction will soon commence on five new wells.

The areas targeted for these new wells include Timehri, Kuru Kuru, Kairuni, Old England, and Coomacka.

Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Sheik Baksh, announced the initiative during a series of engagements with residents earlier this week.

He emphasised that these new wells are part of broader efforts to improve water access and quality nationwide.

“We have already completed five wells along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway…These five wells are the priority ones. This is because the government wants to ensure that you have access to water. We want to bring the water to you through the well and the distribution network,” he said.

With the installation of new distribution networks, some residents will no longer need to travel long distances to access water.

Follow-up visits are planned for these communities to conduct further evaluations and prepare for the mobilisation of drilling teams.

The communities of Swan, Waiacabra, Long Creek, Kairuni, and Bamia have recently benefited from the drilling of wells.

Meanwhile, significant investments are being made in the water sector, with billions of dollars allocated to ensure every household has a continuous supply of potable water by the end of 2025.

As of now, 97.3 per cent of the population has access to potable water, and this figure is set to increase with ongoing initiatives.

For 2024, some $22.5 billion has been earmarked to expand treated water coverage across the country, in line with the government’s goal of universal access to clean water.

