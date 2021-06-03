Flood-affected Vreed-en-Hoop residents get relief

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar on Wednesday distributed a quantity of relief items to residents of Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three, who have been severely affected by flooding.

The Minister said the area was flooded because a sluice was left open during the high tide, which was compounded by the prolonged rainfall.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar distributing relief hampers to flood affected residents on Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three

“We prepared a relief package and so we went to deliver those to the people, which includes some food stuff, rice, flour and then we had some cleaning items,” he said.

The Minister said 100 bags of chicken feed were also handed over to persons who rear livestock and some 1000 chicks would be donated on Saturday. He said the relief exercise was funded by the private sector.

“Every single item was donated by the private sector. In fact, the canter that we moved with and the driver in it was a private sector contribution to the relief.

So, kind hearted citizens are donating and we are just making sure that we channel that donation to the people that need it the most,” Minister Indar said.

He said a similar exercise would be carried out at Parika and surrounding communities and in Ithaca, Region Five on Thursday.

Minister Indar also noted that kokers and sluices across the country are being monitored continuously as the rains persist.

