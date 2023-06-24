Flood assessment soon for Coverden, East Bank communities

D&I works, Agri equipment and supplies to be given to aid farming communities

The assessment for extensive drainage and irrigation works will soon begin for Coverden and other surrounding East Bank communities that are prone to flooding.

This disclosure came after a commitment was made by the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during a visit along the East Bank on Friday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha engaging with Coverden residents

During the minister’s visit, several drainage issues were raised by villagers and Minister Mustapha quickly intervened with engineers from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

He charged NDIA Chairman, Lionel Wordsworth, and his team, to promptly aid in flood mitigation efforts in farming areas within the community.

“We will start to do the drainage works. We’ll look at the primary canals…and then we will come and help you guys to clean it. Within one week from now, Lionel will be back in the area with an NDIA team, and he will assess what needs to be done,” the agriculture minister said.

Other issues raised by the villagers, included the usage of the land, more agricultural training, and the need for lights in the area.

A villager raising his concern

Minister Mustapha gave his assurance to examining the land issue personally.

Additionally, he committed to installing solar lights and a sluice in the village, for both efficiency and to avoid flooding.

“When the drainage is set, we will work with you to get planting materials,” the minister indicated as he encouraged the villagers to further promote agriculture in their community.

“We can start training them to look at plants and produce better planting materials for people right in the area. So, we can assign them to the nursery, here, at Timehri,” Minister Mustapha said.

Some of the residents that were present at the meeting

As agriculture is set for further development, the minister has committed to providing the equipment and tools to farmers in the area.

Also present at the meeting in Coverden were Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, who have both expressed their assurance to community members in aiding the development of the village.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

