Flood relief grant to assist Leguan, Wakenaam farmers to return to cultivation ─ Minister Indar spearheads distribution

Rice, cash crops and livestock farmers of Leguan and Wakenaam, Region Three said Government’s flood relief grant will restore their livelihoods. The farmers from the two islands received a total of $67.1 million.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP led the distribution exercise along with Regional Chairman, Ishan Ayube.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Regional Chairman, Ishan Ayube handing over flood relief grants to farmers

Mahendra Ganpat of Leguan who lost 25 acres of rice to the flood, described the grant as a “great relief”. He said the flood forced him to utilise his life savings and to borrow funds from close friends to make ends meet.

“I lose plenty rice and this will put me back on my foot and I must say thanks to President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo for this relief,” Ganpat said.

Mahasia Jainaraine plants both rice and plantains, all of which she lost to the recent flood. After receiving the grant, she said her first task is to get back to the land. “[I] will try to get the rice back going and the farm because that is what we depend on in Wakenaam, that is what we have to look after because we have nothing more to do. We are glad for the little assistance.”

Farmer, Mahasia Jainaraine

Minister Indar while said the Government is doing all it can to assist famers who were affected by the national disaster. He told farmers that President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali takes agriculture seriously and is pushing to maximise farmers’ production to supply Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.

“We understand the importance of the agricultural sector and that is why we would not leave you out in the cold. That is why we are here so that you can get back your money and you can replant your land and resuscitate back yourself,” Minister Indar said.

Additionally, the Minister related to farmers that no one will be left without assistance. He said Government will ensure that everyone affected benefits.

“If your names have not been on the list when they were doing the assessment to gather the information of those who were affected, if your name was not there, do not be worried. We have people here from the Ministry of Agriculture, they will take your name and send back the persons to see what it is that was destroyed so that they can make an assessment.”

The Regional Chairman told farmers that Government places a lot of emphasis on agriculture and gave his assurance that the region will continue to work along with farmers to get them back on their feet.

Farmer, Mahendra Ganpat