Foreign Secretary, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs hold discussions

On 12 July 2023, Mr. Robert Persaud, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation held discussions with Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Also present at this meeting was H.E. Samuel Hinds, Ambassador of Guyana to the United States of America.

Mr. Robert Persaud, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Mr. Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs

The Foreign Secretary and the Assistant Secretary discussed current international issues that are priority for the Government of Guyana, inter alia, Food Security, Energy and Climate Change.

The talks were aimed at enhancing Guyana’s bilateral and regional relations as well as advancing Guyana’s foreign policy in keeping with Guyana’s Developmental Agenda in the areas discussed and proving updates on the advancements made by Guyana in recent years.

Mr. Robert Persaud, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Mr. Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs and H.E. Samuel Hinds, Ambassador of Guyana to the United States of America

During the Meeting, the Foreign Secretary also highlighted the important role Guyana intends to play in the maintenance of international peace and security given its recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, notwithstanding the complex challenges.

Mr. Persaud is currently on an official visit to the US capital.

