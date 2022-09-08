Four new treatment plants for Region Three

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal said government will be investing in four new water treatment plants in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), while $4.7 million will be spent to upgrade existing treatment plants.

The new treatment plants will be built on the islands of Wakenaam and Leguan, Parika, and Wales.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The existing plants at Klien Pouderoyen, and Fellowship will be upgraded.

Minister Croal was at the time outlining Region Three’s developmental plans during a recent outreach at the West Demerara Secondary School.

He said the planned projects will improve access to treated water across the region, even as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) works to improve access through the drilling of new water wells in unserved and underserved areas such as Parika Back and Lust-en-Rust.

“In Region Three , over the next year will see an investment of at least $US 27,000…and that does not include a new treatment plant that is catered for Leguan and Wakenaam,” he pointed out.

Overall, the PPP/C Government’s macro plan for the water sector will see an injection of $28 billion, improving access to treated water from 52 to 90 per cent by the year 2025 along the coast.

“So, if you take into consideration Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Ten and Bartica in Region Seven, only 52 per cent of the population benefits from treated water and that’s on the coastline. Region three only 40 per cent of you benefit from treated water and these investments will bring that to 90 per cent,” Minister Croal explained.

Other areas to benefit from water treatment plants include; Walton Hall to Charity in Region Two; Bush Lot, Region Five; and Tain to No. 50 Village, Region Six.

