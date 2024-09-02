‘Free, fair elections critical to upholding democracy, rule of law’ – President Ali

As Guyana prepares for the 2025 general and regional elections, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding democracy and the rule of law.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 46th Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas, and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association on Monday, the president emphasised the importance of free and fair elections as the foundation of a strong democratic system.

He underscored that the cornerstone of parliamentary democracy is the integrity of free and fair elections, which must truly represent the people’s will.

Acknowledging Guyana’s past struggles in upholding democratic principles, he noted that these challenges have served as valuable lessons, leading to a more robust democratic system.

In light of this, he recognised the instrumental role of Guyana’s international partners and organisations, including the United Kingdom, and the European Union (EU).

“It is common knowledge that Guyana’s political evolution has been marred by the perversion of democratic rule for almost three decades, followed by the restoration of democracy and then an aborted attempt to subvert democratic elections,” he pointed out.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The Guyanese leader further explained that threats to democracy are also directly linked to the security and stability of the economy, underscoring just how crucial it is that these principles are upheld.

“During those challenging days, years and decades, when democracy came under threat and became non-existent, Guyana’s economy faltered. Poverty deepened, and outward migration intensified. Our economy went into a tailspin,” he recalled.

According to President Ali, the political solution to this situation involved advocating for a return to democratic principles through free and fair elections and a renewed focus on development.

Some of the attendees at the 46th Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

He noted that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s assumption of office in 1992 marked a turning point for Guyana, reflecting a period when parliamentary democracy became more firmly established.

The head of state stressed, “Our experience underscores a fundamental truth. Democracy is just not a political system; it is the engine that drives development, and that is what we must understand. Democracy is not a political commitment. Democracy is not confined to [any] political definition. Democracy is that engine that drives development.”

President Ali also underscored the robust responsibility of parliaments to uphold these democratic values, which requires active participation and a collective effort.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, said the government has strengthened its parliamentary institutions to ensure they are robust, inclusive and responsive to the needs of the people.

“The PPP/C Administration remains steadfast in its commitment to embracing the core tenets of democracy. That is transparency, accountability, inclusivity and the rule of law. We recognise that the strength of our democracy is directly linked to the strength of our parliamentary institutions,” PM Phillips said.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

He outlined several initiatives that have enhanced the functioning of the country’s parliament, including bolstering legislative processes to allow for greater scrutiny and debate, fostering a culture of bipartisanship, and ensuring full access to parliamentary proceedings.

The conference, which opens at the Umana Yana, in Kingston, Georgetown, runs until September 7, and brings together parliamentarians and clerks from jurisdictions across the region for discussions on the theme, “Democracy: Challenges Facing Modern Parliaments.” Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha along with other cabinet ministers, and members of the diplomatic corps were also present at the ceremony.

