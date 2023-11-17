Future of Guyana’s healthcare ‘rests in your hands’ – Dr Singh tells new batch of medical doctors

In a keynote address to Guyana’s newest cohort of 34 medical doctors, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh has urged young doctors to make use of the tremendous opportunities ahead.

“You are entering the medical profession at a time when we are investing more heavily than we have ever invested in our medical facilities [and] any other time in our country’s history…I want to say to you that the question of whether or not we have a world-class public and private healthcare system in Guyana, 10, 15, or 20 years from now, literally rests in your hands. And that is a very serious responsibility,” Dr Singh said.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Minister Singh was at the time addressing the graduation ceremony at the University of Guyana’s School of Medicine Thursday evening, at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, where the scholars received their white coats and recited the Hippocratic Oath.

He stressed that the government is investing continuously to transform the sector to provide the necessary health infrastructure and innovative technology to meet the needs of the population.

Some of the medical doctors and their families at the white coat ceremony Thursday evening

The senior minister told the new batch of medical practitioners they have the advantage of entering the profession with much better facilities compared to what previous generations endured.

“You are entering this at a time when you’re going to be working in far better facilities with better equipment, in an environment that will be dramatically more conducive to practice…” he stressed.

Further, the minister noted as the doctors embark on the most crucial phase of their professional journey, they will encounter situations that may be beyond their expectations.

To this end, he encouraged them to approach every situation professionally and remember their commitment to serve.

Dr Singh congratulated the graduates for attaining the remarkable milestone, noting that the achievement is cause for celebration as it represents the culmination of several years of hard work and considerable effort.

