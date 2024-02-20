Gas to shore pipeline on schedule for 2024 completion – Brassington

The pipeline to transport natural gas from the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana to Wales on the West Bank Demerara (WBD) as part of the landmark Gas to Shore project, is progressing on schedule for its end of year deadline.

This was the update provided by the Head of the Gas to Shore Task Force, Winston Brassington, during day two of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

Chairman of the Oil and Gas-to-Shore Energy Project Task Force, Winston Brassington

The expo is being held at the Marriott Hotel, under the theme ‘Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation’, and will run until February 22.

“At this point in time, the pipeline is coming in on schedule at the end of 2024. And its coming in on budget,” Brassington said.

He reminded that the pipeline is a critical aspect of the overall project framework, which entails three main components.

The pipeline is being funded by ExxonMobil Guyana, at a cost of approximately US$1 billion.

During a recent press conference, President of ExxonMobil Guyana said that the onshore portion of the pipeline is 40% complete while the offshore portion is about 55% complete.

In the 2024 budget, some $80 billion has been allocated to advance this project and its associated infrastructure, including transmission and distribution upgrades to offtake the power.

The project sees the construction of a 200-kilometre pipeline to bring gas from the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity Floating Production fields onshore.

Upon arrival at this West Coast Demerara facility, the pipeline will continue for approximately 25 kilometres to the Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) plant to be constructed in Wales.

This element, Brassington said, has been delayed.

“We’re looking at about a four-month delay. Our independent engineer projects that this would be online by April of next year. Of course, we’re working on trying to do the best we can but we have to be realistic. The NGL facility will come online with a single cycle, and the combined cycle will be online by the end of 2025,” the project head explained.

Once completed, the project is expected to reduce electricity costs by 50 per cent, adding approximately 250 megawatts of energy to the national grid.

It will provide a minimum of 50 million cubic feet of gas per day in its initial phase to the Wales Development Zone.

It will also promote a transition to cleaner, renewable energy sources. This is in keeping with the government’s commitment to significantly reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

