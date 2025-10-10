Georgetown residents, businesses participate in cleanup campaign

Georgetown Residents are taking full advantage of participating in several citywide cleanup exercises spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

The initiative, which commenced several days ago, has seen overwhelming engagement from business owners eager to improve their environs.

The clean-up is an opportunity for citizens to properly dispose of bulky wastes that are not usually collected through the city’s routine garbage disposal services.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, meets with Georgetown Mayor, Alfred Mentore and City Councillors

In addition to households, regional hospitals, health centres, and public institutions are taking advantage of the opportunity to declutter their spaces and safely dispose of waste.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, recently met with the Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore and Councillors of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, to discuss collaborative measures to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

The minister emphasised that continued partnership between the ministry, council and residents will see the restoration of the city to its former glory.

“It’s more than just sanitation,” the minister said, adding, “It’s how we welcome people and treat people. It’s how they feel when they come into our city.”

The minister underscored that fostering a culture of pride, hospitality, and respect speaks to the fabric of nationhood.

The clean-up exercise is being conducted in phases, with each sector allotted two weeks to complete its activity. The schedule is as follows:

Health Centres: September 29 – October 10, 2025

Schools: October 13 – 24, 2025

Regional Administrative Buildings: October 27 – November 7, 2025