GFS boasts firefighting capabilities with advanced equipment

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has significantly strengthened its firefighting capabilities with cutting-edge machinery through substantial government investments.

Among the latest additions is the Bronto Skylift, a state-of-the-art firefighting apparatus capable of reaching heights up to 120 feet, making it the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

The Bronto Skylift being used to extinguish rooftop fire at Fireside Suites

This advanced equipment was recently deployed to extinguish a rooftop blaze at Fireside Suites on Saturday, underscoring its effectiveness in high-rise and hard-to-access locations.

As the country rapidly develops and high-rise buildings become more common, equipment like the Bronto skylift serves as an invaluable tool for firefighting and rescue operations.

This advanced firefighting equipment is part of a broader upgrade, as the government has invested a considerable amount in improving all of Guyana’s security agencies.

In the first half of the year, the sum of $32.6 billion was expended to procure new equipment and upgrade infrastructures for the GFS, Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

These investments along with the upcoming acquisition of a rescue and firefighting vehicle, an all-terrain fire fighting vehicle, and a crash tender will significantly enhance the GFS’ ability to serve and protect citizens.

Emphasis has also been placed on bolstering the agency’s workforce.

Approximately $4.1 million was invested in training over 105 GFS ranks in critical areas such as Basic Recruitment Firefighters training, Medical First Aid Responder training, and Tactical Firefighting training, among others.

The government’s commitment to providing quality security services is also evident in its numerous efforts to boost the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) current operating abilities.

A number of police vehicles, motorcycles, boats, and engines were recently added to the police force’s existing fleet.

The GPF has also made notable strides in strengthening international relations by signing a Memorandum of Agreement with the New York Police Department.

These efforts are yielding evident results as the GPF has recorded a 17.8 per cent decrease in total serious crimes for the year 2023.

Guyana Fire Service vehicles Guyana Fire Service vehicles Guyana Fire Service vehicles

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

