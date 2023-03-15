GLDA conducts second zoonotic disease simulation exercise

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) conducted a second simulated outbreak of the High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI) – commonly known as ‘bird flu’ on Wednesday at an Agriculture Extension Centre in Kuru Kururu.

The three-day simulation exercise aims to evaluate the national One Health collaboration, and Guyana’s preparedness to manage an outbreak of the ‘bird flu’ and other zoonotic diseases.

Senior Veterinary Officer at the GLDA, Dr Randy Storm

According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), zoonotic diseases are caused by harmful germs like viruses, bacterial, parasites and fungi, which can spread to human beings and cause illnesses.

Upon completion of the simulated outbreak, GLDA and its partners will identify areas that require improvements in the way they respond to an outbreak of HPAI and other zoonotic diseases.

Senior Veterinary Officer at the GLDA, Dr Randy Storm explained to the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the second simulated exercise was successful.

“It was a good exercise and we were able to identify strengths, weaknesses, gaps, and how we can better improve our collaboration as the One Health initiative is being pushed by many of the international organisations,” Dr Storm highlighted.

The three-day simulation exercise commenced on Tuesday, in collaboration with the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The exercise is scheduled to end on March 16.

Additionally, the three-day sessions form part of the government’s push to establish an ardent health policy, aimed at harmonising and advancing the nation’s food chain towards achieving international food standards, among other things.

