GNBS certifies Kares Engineering Inc., Ultra Care Medical Centre Laboratory

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified the local manufacturing company, Kares Engineering Inc. under the Permit to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme and one new Medical Laboratory, Ultra Care Medical Centre Laboratory to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.

Kares Engineering was certified on Friday, June 30, 2023, to use the Made in Guyana Standard Mark on its Concrete slabs and tiles used in construction. The certification ceremony was hosted at the company’s Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) location where Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Radesh Rameshwar lauded the GNBS Certification team for its efficiency in finalizing the process in a short time.

(L-R) GMSA President Mr. Ramsay Ali, GNBS Technical Officer Mr. Latchman Mootoosammi hands over the Certificate to CEO of Kares Engineering Mr. Radesh Rameshwar and other staff of the company

“We’re extremely delighted to reach this juncture where we are today…where I can now brand my products ‘Made in Guyana’ and everyone will know this is a local product produced by a Guyanese company,” Mr. Rameshwar said as he noted that Kares Engineering is already pursuing certification to the international standard ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System.

(R-L) Technical Officer Ms. Yan Yi Zhu & Head of Certification (Ag) Mr. Keon Rankin hand over the Certificate to Laboratory Manager Ms. Anola Stephens and CEO Mr. Myron Stephens

The Made in Guyana certificate, which is valid for one year, was handed over by GNBS Technical Officer, Mr. Latchman Mootoosammi who congratulated the company on its achievement and urged other local manufacturers to join the programme.

Also present at the ceremony was President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Mr. Ramsay Ali. In brief remarks, he congratulated the company and the GNBS for pursuing and improving standards and quality on the local market.

Chief Executive Officer of Kares Engineering, Mr. Radesh Rameshwar signs the Terms of Agreement while others look on

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, July 04, 2023, Ultra Care Medical Centre Laboratory was certified under the GNBS’ Laboratory Certification Programme to the National Laboratory Standard, GYS 170:2021 – General Requirements for the operation of a laboratory. The scope of certification includes Urology, Haematology and Biochemistry.

CEO of Ultra Care Lab signs the TORs as Lab Technician, Mr. Anthony Lewis, Lab Manager Ms. Anola Stephens, Managing Dir. Dr. Latoya Gooding, GNBS Technical Officer Ms. Yan Yi Zhu & Certification Head Mr. Keon Rankin

At a handing over ceremony held at the facility’s Light and Second Streets, Alberttown, Georgetown location, the Laboratory’s Managing Director Dr. Latoya Gooding noted that this certification is a stepping stone towards the laboratory achieving International Accreditation. “This was not just an overnight achievement, it is something that my laboratory staff worked on very hard…I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to them for their hard work and dedication throughout this process,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer of Kares Engineering, Mr. Radesh Rameshwar poses with his employees at the company’s Parika, EBE location

The certificate was handed over to Laboratory Manager Ms. Anola Stephens by Head of Certification (Ag) Mr. Keon Rankin who congratulated the laboratory personnel for their efforts to meet the requirements of the standard.

Certification to the National Standard enhances consumer confidence in the services offered by Medical Laboratories. Those requiring medical testing are encouraged to utilize the services of certified laboratories to guarantee accurate and reliable results. The list of Certified Labs can be found on the GNBS website.

CEO of Ultra Care Laboratory Mr. Myron Stephens and Managing Director Dr. Latoya Gooding pose with other employees holding the Certificate, Plaque and Stickers

Stakeholders who are not yet onboard can contact the GNBS and join the various certification programmes to improve operational efficiency, boost customers’ confidence and attract more clients. For more information, please visit the Bureau’s website: www.gnbsgy.org or call telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, or Whatsapp: 692-4627.

