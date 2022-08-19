GNBS certifies two companies to the Made in Guyana certification programme

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Thursday, August 18, 2022, certified two companies in Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam) under its Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme. The companies namely: Pomeroon Oil Mill Inc. and Henvil Farm received their certificates to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their locally manufactured products.

(R-L) Executive Director (Ag) Ms. Ramrattie Karan hands over the Made in Guyana Certificate to Proprietors of Henvil Farm Mr. Henry DaSilva and Mrs. Vilma DaSilva.

Executive Director (Ag) at the GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan lauded both companies for meeting the quality requirements of the programme. She added that they will enjoy competitive advantage on the local and international markets.

Staff and Proprietors of Henvil Farm with the certified products. POMEROON OIL MILL INC –1 – (L-R) GNBS Technical Officer Mr. Latchman Mootoosammi, Communication Officer at MINTIC Cordell McClure, Executive Director (Ag) at GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan handing over the Certificate to General Manager Mr. Ronald Abrams, President of the GMSA Mr. Rafeek Khan, Technical Advisor at Pomeroon Oil Mill Inc. Mr. Dindial Sookhoo and General Manager Eric Gomes

“At a time when businesses are grappling to demonstrate quality and remain competitive in a steadily expanding local economy, this programme provides a framework for the development of quality systems to enhance our local content,” the Acting Executive Director said.

Minister of Tourism Industry & Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond was represented by Communication Officer Mr. Cordell McClure. At a simple ceremony held at Pomeroon Oil Mill at Lot 109 Charity, Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast, Mr. McClure noted that the Made in Guyana Standards Mark will add to branding of local products. “It allows the product to be identified as one that is consistent, one that is exemplary and one that is representative of the kind of standard that is expected globally,” he said.

General Manager Ronald Abrams

Pomeroon Oil Mill Inc. was granted certification to use the prestigious mark on its Golden Brook Coconut Oil and its JUV Fragrance Oil.

Also present at the event was President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Mr. Rafeek Khan who congratulated the company for moving to produce value added products which meet quality requirements. “The mark will help this company and certainly any other company which are considering it,” he told those gathered at the simple ceremony.

The company’s General Manager Mr. Ronald Abrams on receiving the certificate noted that the achievement of certification is a proud moment for all employees. “This here is just the beginning,” he stated as he signalled intention to pursue the implementation of more standards and quality.

The coconut industry is an expanding business in the Pomeroon. The second company to receive certification –Henvil Farm –is located at Malbrough, Lower Pomeroon River. Henvil Farm was established in 2011 and produces bottled coconut water which it also packages for other companies.

Certified products from Pomeroon Oil Mill Inc.

There, Proprietor of the business Mrs. Vilma DeSilva noted that her company also continues to push for the implementation of more Standards and Quality in its business. “This presentation means a lot to me because I have worked…and the quality of coconut water speaks for itself,” she noted.

The event was also attended by the Prime Minister’s Representative in Region Two Mr. Arnold Adams, President of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) Ms. Sueann Sewnarayan, Vice Chairman of the Region Two Regional Democratic Council Mr. Humace Oodit and Communications Specialist at GMSA Mr. Travis Bruce.

The Certification are valid for 1 year and the GNBS will conduct surveillance visits to ensure the approved quality is maintained through the period of certification in keeping with the respective terms and conditions.

The GNBS is encouraging more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give your products that competitive advantage on the local and international markets. Application forms can be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/.

