GOAL working to ensure awardees stay the course – looking to upgrade internet facilities

Some 5,000 Guyanese are currently participating in the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme implemented by the PPP/C Government.

The initiative is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and is executed through the Ministries of Public Service and Education. It is geared at equipping citizens with tools for self and economic development.

Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), Deputy Director, Ronald Singh at the agency’s office, Ogle East Coast Demerara

Deputy Director, Ronald Singh, told DPI on Wednesday that the organisation is working to help scholarship awardees remain in the programmes by sourcing and upgrading internet facilities across the country.

“We have ventured out into discussions and actual physical assessment of internet facilities across this country. As we speak, a team from GOAL along with a NDMA rep is in Berbice, Corentyne looking at some of the centres to see whether they have the adequate equipment, the right broadband to facilitate uploading and downloading of university level information,” he said during an interview held at the academy’s office located at Ogle Estate, East Coast Demerara.

Meanwhile, some 129 awardees have completed a number of short courses.

In an effort to provide a range of programmes targeting the country’s developmental needs, government has introduced two additional courses.

Newly on board is the Sherlock Institute of Forensic Science (Sifs India), of which 200 students were awarded scholarships. The programme was implemented to equip members of the police department with the skill to solve crimes.

“It is the government’s intentions to improve or build the capacity, especially people of the police force who have to deal with investigation, forensic issues and so on,” Singh said.

Additionally, government has introduced training programmes for technical work in the oil and gas industry, being offered through 3T EnerMech, a world-class workforce development company.

Singh said the government will continue to deliver on its promise of providing free learning opportunities for some 5,000 to 6,000 citizens annually.