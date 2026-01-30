GOAL’s first PhD cohort marks new chapter in Guyana’s human capital drive

Guyana has reached a significant milestone in its human capital development, with the first cohort of Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholars earning doctoral degrees.

A total of 32 scholars have completed PhD programmes through Texila American University (TAU).

The graduates completed their studies fully online and tuition-free over three years. Twenty-seven earned PhDs in Management and five in Public Health, with the cohort comprising 18 males and 14 females – a clear signal that advanced education is becoming more accessible and inclusive.

GOAL Director, Professor Jacob Opadeyi, said the achievement underscores the success of the government’s investment in accessible, flexible education for working professionals. He noted that the scholars have reached the highest level of academic attainment and are now equipped to apply advanced research, leadership and innovation to strengthen institutions, improve service delivery and drive national development.

Since its launch in 2021, GOAL has awarded over 54,000 scholarships to Guyanese, from vocational training to doctoral studies.

Doctoral enrollment continues to grow, with 615 scholars currently pursuing PhDs through partner institutions in India, Malawi and Zambia.

At JAIN ARKA University in India, 193 GOAL scholars are enrolled in doctoral programmes in areas including sustainability, innovation, education management and psychology. UNICAF Malawi and UNICAF Zambia are supporting 416 and six doctoral candidates, respectively.

The successful completion of Guyana’s first GOAL doctoral cohort represents a strategic step in building a highly skilled workforce capable of supporting economic diversification, public sector reform and long-term national transformation.

The doctoral graduates are:

Shondell Thomas, Christopher Vandeyar, Erica Ward, Orlando Shuman, Nirmala Somwaru Husain, Saheed Sulaman, Usha Rudradat, Deodat Persaud, Praem Rambharak, Stephen Mangal, Melanie Marshall, Marvin Dindyal, Candacy Gravesande, Umesh Jadunandan, Ramchand Jailal, Jaigobin Jaisingh, Deyon D. Oliveira, George Defreitas, Fleurann Dhrigpaul, Sven Douglas, Suelle Findlay-Williams, Carlleta Findlay-Williams, Renita Crandon Duncan, Fazal Ali, Chandroutie Bahadur, Surendra Boodhoo, Visham Budhoo, Ayanna Blair, Ginel Nedd, Samuel Pellew, Taudgirdas Persaud, and Tandeka Barton.

GOAL has congratulated the 32 doctoral graduates and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to quality higher education as a pillar of Guyana’s development agenda.