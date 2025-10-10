Government commits to “Keeping every child safe”

The government is committed to “keeping every child safe” as it works on laying the legislation for creating wholesome families and communities.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, said that in the last few years, during her work with children, she developed a motto focused on keeping every child safe.

Minister Persaud said the importance of involving communities, families and the ministry in developing an effective approach to address major issues affecting children should never be underestimated.

During an interview on Friday with the Starting Point podcast, Minister Persaud stated that her latest achievement in this respect is the creation of the Children’s Advocacy Network.

Vindhya Persaud during an interview on the Starting Point Podcast

“We started the Children’s Advocacy Network to train people across Guyana to identify red flags and support child protection”, the minister noted.

Citizens are urged to help the ministry find and report children who are being abused.

She noted that small acts of kindness towards these children are the first steps needed to eradicate child abuse.

Minister Persaud further noted that “for the first time in Guyana, [we] created a central authority for inter-country adoption.”

Outlined in the Adoption of Children (Amendment) Act of 2021, this authority has simplified the adoption process, improving collaboration between countries and helping to stop illegal profits from adoptions.

The minister says she believes there is always room for parents to improve how they raise their children, noting that the line between discipline and abuse is thin, and if not done properly, children can become victims.

Minister Vindhya Persaud, during an interaction with a special needs child

“Parents need that extra support because every child is different,” Minister Persaud pointed out.

With this idea, the minister said the parenting workbook was created.

“We completed the National Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy; we also started the National Integrated Early Childhood Development Program, and [we spearheaded] a training program for persons who wanted to venture into early childhood development,” the minister said.

Minister Persaud thanked the government for its key role in the achievements of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security from 2020 to 2025.