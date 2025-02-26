Government investing in digitisation for a more data-driven, crime-fighting approach

The government will keep investing in digitisation to develop a more data-driven approach to fighting crime.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali believes this approach will help transform the Guyana Police Force (GPF) into a modern policing organisation.

The head of state made the statement while addressing the annual Police Officers’ Conference Wednesday morning at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve-Leary.

President Ali delivers the feature address at the Police Officers’ Conference 2025

He explained that the strategy will aid law enforcement in determining where crime occurs and where they are likely to occur.

The president said technology and digital solutions must be the backbone of effective public security systems and policing.

And that is why the government continues to make significant investments to transition the force into a modern agency using technology.

“This is important. We have to develop scientific approaches to crime fighting. Data, accumulation of data, analysis of data and quality of data are all important issues that we’re addressing to develop an effective crime-fighting mechanism,” the head of state said.

The government has been allocating significant resources to equip ranks in specialised areas, including digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Some 1,400 officers received specialised training in 2024, amounting to an investment of $250 million. An additional 1,700 ranks will be trained later this year.

The government is also partnering with the United States (US) Government to establish world-class digitised scanners at all ports of entry to enhance the country’s immigration services. This will remove the burden on human capacity and remove biases.

“This is the type of investment we are making to ensure that our human capability, our human capacity, and our human asset are not only given the capital tools to help them but they’re given the intellectual capabilities.

Opening of the Police Officers’ Conference Wednesday morning at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve-Leary

They’re given the analytical capability, and their individual and collective skill set is being developed to meet the challenges and to work in the new environment, in which, they’re expected to operate,” President Ali expressed.

He noted that implementing technology and digital systems will help monitor and assess performance to ensure accountability.

By identifying ‘who erred or did not fulfill their duties,’ traceability will promote accountability within the force, the president explained.

With $2 billion earmarked to procure an additional fleet of vehicles for the police force, a tracking system will be implemented using GPS mapping and tracking to monitor the vehicles’ movements.

The Guyanese leader explained that the tracking system aims to ensure accountability.

If a public call for assistance is made and available vehicles do not respond, the system will provide data on where those vehicles were and what they were doing.

“This is the type of investment we are making, putting the technology in the asset, because people must be held accountable for their actions. We cannot invest and do not have that level of accountability to support investment in giving us the best possible results,” he stated.

As part of advancing the government’s digitisation drive, around 400 intelligence video camera systems have been established countrywide through the Safe Country initiative. A further 320 systems will be established this year.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken delivers remarks

Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and Deputy Commissioner of Police ‘Admin’ Ravindrauth Budhram also delivered remarks.

The three-day conference is convened under the theme ‘Building a Resilient and Contemporary Police Force: Strengthening Accountability, Innovation and Partnership for Safer Communities.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Heads of the various joint services; military personnel; members of the diplomatic corps and the judiciary were among the dignitaries attending the opening ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravindrauth Budhram Opening of the Police Officers’ Conference Wednesday morning at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve-Leary Opening of the Police Officers’ Conference Wednesday morning at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve-Leary President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali along with senior officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)

