Government of Guyana and Private Sector to Host Job Fair for Guyanese Diaspora in New York and Surrounding States

The Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the private sector, is pleased to announce a Job Fair aimed at Guyanese in the diaspora, to be held on July 27, 2024, at the La Guardia Marriott, 102-05 Ditmars Blvd, Queens, New York, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event presents a unique opportunity for skilled Guyanese abroad to explore career prospects in Guyana and actively contribute to the nation’s ongoing development initiatives.

The Job Fair will feature participation from key private sector leaders and stakeholders, offering attendees insights into the diverse opportunities available across various sectors within Guyana.

Participants can expect to:

Meet Industry Leaders: Interact with prominent figures from key industries in Guyana.

Explore Job Opportunities: Discover a wide range of exciting career openings.

Learn About Companies: Gain insights into small, medium, and large enterprises operating in Guyana.

Understand the Remigration Process: Receive information on the process of returning home.

Contribute to Guyana’s Economy: Learn how their skills can contribute to Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy.

This Job Fair underscores our commitment to harnessing the talents and expertise of our diaspora community. By deploying their skills and experience, they can play a pivotal role in the country’s development and economic growth.

We invite all Guyanese in New York and surrounding states to join us and explore the abundant opportunities available in our vibrant nation. For more information and registration details, please visit https://guyanaconsulatenewyork.org/job-fair-registration.

