Government pushing for fisherfolk to get licence from Suriname

The government is actively using diplomatic channels to secure 150 fishing licences for Guyanese fisherfolk from authorities in Suriname.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha reaffirmed the commitment on Friday during the Committee of Supply after the opposition questioned the timeline for the agreement between Guyana and Suriname.

The two countries agreed in 2021 that 150 Guyanese fisherfolk would be granted licences from Paramaribo starting in January 2022.

Minister Mustapha said Suriname later reneged on the commitment.

“150 licences were promised by the Suriname authority to give to Guyana…We have raised it at different fora in the Caribbean. We have raised it with the Caribbean Fishing Authority. It is their [Suriname] prerogative to give us the fishing licence or not,” he explained.

The licences will allow Guyanese fisherfolk to operate legally in the Corentyne River.

Minister Mustapha dismisses the opposition’s claims that the government was not acting decisively.

“They want us to go and force the Surinamese to give the fisherfolk licence…We are not running the government like that. We work through the diplomatic and international channels. We will continue to represent the fisherfolk,” he said.

The minister also criticised the APNU+AFC administration for failing to address the issue while in office.

“As a country, we must take pride in supporting our people. The APNU+AFC is guilty since they never raised the issue of licence for Guyanese fisherfolk. We had the courage and we raised it,” he told the committee.

The agriculture minister stated that since taking office, the PPP/C government implemented measures to provide greater representation and support for fisherfolk.

The administration’s commitment to developing the fishing sector is evident in the $1.7 billion allocated this year for its continued expansion.

