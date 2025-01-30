Government restored GPL generating capacity despite inheriting a struggling sector – Min Indar

The government has successfully restored Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) generating capacity despite inheriting a struggling electricity sector from the previous administration.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar made this assertion during the budget debates in the National Assembly Wednesday evening in response to concerns raised by the opposition regarding the country’s electricity supply.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar contributes to the budget debates

Minister Indar highlighted the dire state of GPL under the previous administration, emphasising its financial mismanagement.

He said GPL’s revenue stood at $33 billion in 2016 and yet the government at the time owed the company $13 billion, leaving it in severe financial distress.

These challenges resulted in a significant decline in the generating capacity by 2020, which dropped to just 99 megawatts, causing major electricity supply issues nationwide.

The PPP/C government restored GPL’s generating capacity to 269 megawatts.

The minister said the government has faced soaring fuel prices since taking office, with oil reaching $104 per barrel.

The administration is pursuing gas monetisation to stabilise the electricity supply.

A gas-to-energy plant is under construction and a 250-megawatt plant is out for tender. These initiatives are expected to revolutionise Guyana’s energy landscape.

Minister Indar criticised the opposition for failing to utilise resources effectively during its tenure.

He said little was done to improve infrastructure despite collecting $90 billion in taxes annually.

In contrast, the government has prioritised road development, with 8,208 roads completed so far and an additional $53 billion allocated in the 2024 budget for urban and miscellaneous roads.

The minister explained that the opposition’s economic policies led to job losses and stagnation while today’s economic expansion has facilitated job creation.

According to the minister, budget 2025 demonstrates financial stability, allows for continued investment in critical sectors and ensures sustainable growth.

“All of the provisions in every ministry are surrounding people, our business is people, it is to serve people from every walk of life in every area,” he stated.

