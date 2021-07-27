Government setting the stage for BPO businesses to expand

The PPP/C Government is rolling out the red carpet for entrepreneurs looking to invest in new Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) ventures, or for existing BPOs looking to expand.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, MP, engaged Emerge BPO on Tuesday, following visits to Qualfon and Express International earlier this year.

Dr. Singh urged the companies to expand their ranks, and assured them that the Government will create the environment to help them grow.

“We have highlighted the BPO sector as a sector that is almost uniquely situated regarding its potential for job creation in particular.

[L-R] Technical Director – Ministry of Finance, Mr. Dyal Singh; Director of Client Services, Emerge BPO, Ms. Aisha D’Abreu; Chief Executive Officer, GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; Director of Operations, Emerge BPO, Dalgleish Joseph; Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh

And so, it’s against this background, the background of our Government’s commitment to ensuring the Guyanese economy is diversified, against the background of our commitment to ensuring that private sector investment is facilitated in Guyana, and that jobs are created for Guyanese people.”

Dr. Singh said the President and Government are working to ensure the economy is diversified, and that it does not depend solely on investments in the petroleum sector.

An agent of Emerge BPO

The Finance Minister also recalled knowing Emerge and its founders since the company’s early operations in 2008.

“It’s a company owned by a Guyanese family, and that started very modestly and discreetly, and I’m extremely pleased to see the manner in which Emerge has grown over the years.

Now, Emerge is a company that employs approximately 700 persons in Guyana, the United States of America and elsewhere.”

The Minister said Emerge’s Guyana operations alone has about 500 employees and that in addition to the growth which has already occurred, he is heartened by what discussions with the company’s leadership have taught him about its potential for growth in future.

Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop also attended the meeting.