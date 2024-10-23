Gov’t building supportive health system for nurses – PM Phillips

The Government of Guyana is steadily building a robust and modern healthcare system that is both inclusive and supportive of its nurses.

This commitment was underscored by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during the 33rd Caribbean Nurses Organisation Biennial Conference held Tuesday evening at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Prime Minister Phillips acknowledged that nurses form the backbone of the healthcare system, emphasising that equipping them with the necessary skills to enhance their service delivery is a government priority.

“For our nurses to truly drive healthcare forward they need the right tools, support, and environment…As a government, we have a moral and ethical responsibility to ensure our nurses are adequately supported,” Prime Minister Phillips stated.

He further stressed the importance of collaborating with institutions like the Caribbean Nurses Organisation to promote nursing education, enhance professional opportunities, and uphold high standards for nurses in Guyana.

The prime minister highlighted that the government has been investing in training and continuing education for nurses.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, and nurses during the 33rd Caribbean Nurses Organisation Biennial Conference on Tuesday

In 2024, the government earmarked $130 billion for the expansion of critical healthcare institutions to deliver next-generation services. Presently, 13 new hospitals are under construction nationwide, while advanced services, such as telemedicine, are being expanded.

The healthcare budgets for 2023 and 2024 also made provisions for the training of over 1,500 new nurses and the upgrading of 115 health facilities.

“We must ensure that the working conditions for nurses are conducive to their wellbeing. This means investing in healthcare facilities and ensuring proper staffing ratios…Another important way to show our support to nurses is to ensure that they are properly compensated,” the prime minister said.

With these substantial investments, Prime Minister Phillips expressed confidence that the healthcare system will meet today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges.

Minister Anthony speaks to the attendees present at the conference

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony shared that the government has partnered with organisations such as Coursera and the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) school in Brazil to expand the hybrid nursing programme.

“Our intention is that over the next three to four years to train and hire close to 5,000 nurses. That is what will be required for us to run our nursing system,” the minister disclosed.

He added that the Ministry of Health is working to implement various innovations, which will be shared with the organisation as the government continues to strengthen its partnerships.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

