Govt calls for patience, understanding as Kuru Kuru road issue being addressed

The government has called on residents of Kuru Kuru along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway to exercise patience and understanding, following the recent protest action instigated by the APNU+AFC Opposition to create disruption.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy assured Thursday evening that the government is working non-stop to improve the lives of every citizen.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy

“We kindly appeal for patience and understanding from all stakeholders as we work diligently to address the unique needs of each community across our country. Our commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring the welfare of our citizens remains unwavering,” Minister McCoy asserted during a virtual recording.

Several Kuru Kuru residents participated in a protest on Thursday concerning the conditions of a main access road in the community.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill meeting with protesters

Minister McCoy explained that phase one of the college road has been completed to the tune of $93 million, while the construction of the second half of the project will be awarded next month, along with another community road, after the tender evaluation process is completed.

“The APNU AFC elements are aware of this development but have committed to fermenting political discord within the community, exploiting the genuine concerns of people for their own advantage,” the minister pointed out.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill meeting with protesters on Thursday

He stated that while the government respects the fundamental rights of citizens to engage in peaceful demonstrations, it is essential that such actions do not infringe upon the rights of residents to access the road and use other public infrastructure.

Additionally, the minister noted that the government has invested substantial resources into upgrading roads along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway as part of its ongoing national road programme.

Meanwhile, some 1000 metres of the road leading to the Kuru Kuru Primary School will be constructed to improve the lives of residents.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill met with the residents on Thursday where he announced that $103 million is set aside for the works.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

