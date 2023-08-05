Gov’t committed to countering TIP – Min Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to combatting human trafficking in recognition of Guyana’s Tier 1 ranking in the United States Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2023.

The achievement marks the seventh consecutive year that Guyana has been recognised for its sustained efforts to address this heinous crime, even amid the challenges posed by a global health pandemic and evolving tactics employed by traffickers.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

“Government is committed to countering trafficking in persons and this is a multi-discipline approach. We have not been slow to get things going when it comes to trafficking in persons, because I consider it modern-day slavery and it is one where people’s rights and lives are being snatched from them,” she emphasised.

Additionally, the minister noted that a collaborative effort is being made to examine several aspects coming out of the report such as the number of convictions and restitution for victims of TIP, a crucial aspect of victim assistance.

The provision of immediate and long-term support services to trafficking survivors, including shelters, further demonstrates the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and lives of those affected.

Minister Persaud further emphasised that the government will continue to display its dedication through the training of law enforcement officials and various personnel to improve awareness, enabling them to identify and respond effectively to cases of trafficking.

The government has also taken tangible actions by investing in awareness-raising efforts through public service announcements (PSAs) and community engagement to address this issue.

