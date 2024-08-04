Gov’t consults with East Bank residents on $75M US road expansion project

The government have begun consultations with residents along the East Bank corridor on the US $75 million East Bank Road expansion project.

On Saturday, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy conducted public meetings within the Soesdyke\ Timehri catchment area.

Meetings were held at the Timehri and St Mary’s Primary Schools. Small engagements were also done along the roadways with vendors, and taxi and bus drivers.

Residents being engaged at the St Mary’s Primary School on the road project

Minister Indar noted that it is the government’s priority to ensure that residents are aware when major developmental projects are expected to occur within their area.

“We are here to mainly inform you and to get some feedback on the project that we are doing and have awarded about $75 million US…The road that we are talking about mainly is from the police station (Timehri) straight up to Diamond Front,” the minister stated.

The contract was awarded to China Roads and Bridges Corporation.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar explains to the residents what the US $75 million East Bank Road expansion project entails

According to the minister, the project entails the construction of four lanes. This, he noted, will take approximately three years to be completed.

The first phase of the project will begin from the Soesdyke Junction up to the village of Supply where overlaying and extension of the road will be done.

“We are going to re-pave the road and extend on both sides four feet so that we can have a good utility corridor because we are going to bring in the water transmission lines inland. We are also going to put some nice concrete poles with lights and so on,” Minister Indar explained to the residents.

The second phase will then begin from Supply to Good Success.

Additionally, a roundabout will also be built at the Soesdyke Junction. However, it will be constructed by a separate and local company, Guy America Construction Company.

This company has been awarded the contract to upgrade the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. A part of that contract consists of the establishment of the roundabout.

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy assured the residents that they would be engaged every step of the way.

He noted that the multimillion-dollar expansion project is being done to improve the lives of those living along the East Bank corridor, easing the heavy traffic.

“We are working for your development, and it is only right that your government conduct an engagement with its people. We don’t want you to wake up one morning and discover that this is what is happening, So, we thought we would share the information with you,” the minister asserted.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy assures the residents of government’s comprehensive engagement plans

Minister McCoy stressed that the project is necessary since the corridor is important for the country’s development.

The minister mentioned that it is one of the most popular areas visitors pass by when just arriving in the country at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

“Therefore, I would like all of us to be moving in sync with this project. This is good because it will improve the aesthetic of the East Bank and increase property value. So, this will work to your benefit, and this is what we want for our people,” the minister stated.

Minister McCoy noted that the government will also be engaging with the contractor to ensure that residents along the East Bank are given the opportunity to be employed.

The ministers also listened to the residents’ concerns and brought clarity where necessary.

As time goes by additional consultations will be held with other residents in various villages along the upper East Bank corridor.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

