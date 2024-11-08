Gov’t continues its drive to enhance Guyanese lives – Min Indar

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar has reaffirmed the PPP/C administration’s dedication to enhancing the lives of all citizens through transformative development projects.

The minister was at the time speaking during the Get Real with Shameeza programme on Wednesday evening.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on the Get Real with Shameeza programme

“The agenda for Guyana is really transforming the country, making the lives of our Guyanese people better, making sure that the folks are really happy to be in Guyana and come back into Guyana to live,” he stated.

Minister Indar highlighted several transformative initiatives, including the construction of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge, expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Georgetown and Region Three.

He also noted the completion of nearly 4,000 infrastructure projects in 2023 alone, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering development across Guyana.

A crucial component of the government’s agenda has been a comprehensive overhaul of the energy sector.

“We are remodelling and reformatting and re-engineering and re-structuring the whole apparatus in terms of the transmission distribution of the power,” Minister Indar explained. He added that over 240 hinterland villages now have renewable energy access through off-grid solutions.

Reflecting on the PPP/C’s approach to governance, Minister Indar stressed the administration’s ongoing engagement with communities.

“When we came into government in 2020, we worked like if the next day was election,” the minister pointed out.

This commitment, particularly in communities where ministerial presence was previously rare, aims to keep the government attuned to residents’ needs and responsive in addressing them.

Additionally, Minister Indar confirmed that the government has fulfilled most of its 2020–2025 manifesto commitments and is currently implementing new initiatives based on feedback from recent community engagements.

With elections on the horizon, the minister assured the public that the PPP/C government is leaving “no stone unturned,” reiterating its commitment to continuous community engagement to ensure that policies and initiatives align with the evolving aspirations of citizens.

