Gov’t distributes hampers to flood-affected Mahdia residents

Flood affected residents in Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight), less than 12 hours after they were hit by flash floods, received Government’s attention.

On Tuesday, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, travelled to the township and distributed 23 hampers, which included cleaning agents to the flood affected residents.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, braves flood waters to meet residents

Minister Sukhai noted that the exercise demonstrates government’s interest in the citizens’ wellbeing.

“It means that our government is proactively addressing all situations, even when it’s natural disaster. Mahdia usually suffers periodically from rainfall, and the water from the mountains, when it comes down, houses are usually flooded.

So, our government in its response, very quickly came down to meet with the people, to ensure that they understand that our government is concerned and that we are standing by them.”

Residents of Mahdia are all pleased with the immediate response of government.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, and team hands over hampers to flood-affected residents of Mahdia

Audrey, a resident said, “I’m glad that Minister Sukhai come down here and see what going on and bring lil relief for we. At least it will help with cleaning.”

Minister Sukhai noted that government will continue supporting families in distress, including those affected by flooding.

As the climate changes rapidly, the weather patterns around the world, Guyana included, are becoming unpredictable.

Last year, Guyana was faced with unprecedented floods in every region, resulting from excessive rainfall. This caused government to pass a $10 billion supplementary budget in the National Assembly, to assist flood affected residents.

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs staff distributes hampers

Of that sum, $7.8 billion was distributed in direct cash transfers, with farmers receiving the majority of the fund as they were hardest hit by the floods.

Homestead farmers, those with kitchen gardens and households collectively received in excess of $3.5 billion.

Some 2,000 rice farmers collected a total of $3.2 billion, as 50,000 acres of rice lands were inundated.

They also received 60,000 bags of seed paddy.

In addition to these direct transfers, the Ministry of Agriculture utilised $500 million to improve drainage and irrigation, as well as technical support and extension services. Over 80,000 food hampers, 45,000 cleaning hampers, and more than 5,000 medical kits were distributed across all 10 administrative regions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

