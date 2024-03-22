Gov’t encouraging law enforcement officers to take advantage of BIT training

The government is encouraging law enforcement officers to capitalise on the diverse training opportunities continuously provided to them for upskilling.

These programmes, facilitated by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), enable members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to gain additional skills and knowledge across various fields.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton speaking at the BIT graduation

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton emphasised the importance of this preparation to ensure that law enforcers are equipped for their professional lives beyond their service in the force.

“This is to ensure policemen and women can participate in the BIT programmes and be trained so that after police work, they have a skill to take care of themselves and their families,” he reiterated.

Minister Hamilton was speaking at a recent BIT graduation exercise in Bartica, Region Seven.

Already, in Region Six, more than 30 police officers have undergone training in six diverse areas, including heavy-duty machinery operation, building construction, electrical installation, welding and fabrication, commercial food preparation, and cosmetology.

These officers will not only have alternative career options outside of policing but also stand to increase their disposable income.

Their expanded skill set will enable them to contribute to the growth of various booming sectors in Guyana, including petroleum, manufacturing, and construction, as well as the hospitality sector.

“We did [training] last year in Region Five at the Mahaicony Technical Institute. Half of the people who were being trained in about six different areas were policemen and women,” Minister Hamilton recounted.

A group of female Guyana Police Force (GPF) Officers

He pointed out that the government has been actively working to foster sustainable livelihoods for citizens by offering training and various other opportunities.

The minister said this collaboration will continue with the GPF.

BIT offers more than 80 skill training courses nationwide, free of cost. These programmes have upskilled thousands of Guyanese as well as paved the way for many to either become entrepreneurs or secure employment.

