Gov’t engages Circuitville, North Timehri residents on highway developmental plans

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy engaged residents of Circuitville along the Soesdyke\Linden Highway and Timehri North, on the government’s highway developmental plan.

The engagement was aimed at ensuring that the residents know what will be done to propel the country’s infrastructure and what will result from this.

Residents of Circuitville engaging with the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy

The minister noted that the government is pushing aggressively to transform the country’s infrastructure to benefit communities nationwide.

“We continuously, as a government and as a people, look forward to our development unfolding with the highest standards. However, there are a number of factors that are taken into consideration for the establishment,” the minister stated on Saturday.

Minister McCoy assured the residents that the government would ensure that their well-being remains a top priority when the time comes for possible relocation and regularisation.

“So, whether it’s about the consolidation of a community, establishment or settlement; the regularisation of a community or a relocation of a community; our approach is tailored in a way that will allow or assure that everyone can survive and succeed in respect of having a home,” Minister McCoy stressed.

Minister McCoy enlightening the residents of North Timehri on the government’s highway developmental plan

As the government moves to modernise the country, the minister noted that such a process requires interruptions. He encouraged the residents to cooperate since they would all reap the benefits of the transformation.

Residents were also allowed to share their concerns and ask questions during the engagement with the minister.

The highway developmental plan includes establishing three large housing schemes and expanding the Timehri road.

