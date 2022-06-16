Gov’t equips riverine students in Region 5  with school items

Hundreds of students attending schools along the Mahaicony River are now better equipped to learn with the supply of exercise books, pencils and other school items, which were handed over on Wednesday by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Dharamlall hands over books to students of the Gordon Table Primary School

Interacting with students at the Mortice, Gordon Table, and Kamarata Primary schools, Minister Dharamlall stressed the importance of education. He shared with the parents, government’s interest in the overall development of the next generation.

“Today, I feel very honoured that I am along the Mahaicony River speaking to school children because you are probably the most important people in our lives,” the minister expressed.

Member of Parliament Faizal Jafarally, explained that several parents raised concerns about a lack of school supplies, and through the collaboration of the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the school supplies were made available almost immediately.

Exercise books delivered to schools in the Mahaicony River

Minister Dharamlall said that government will not provide excuses for schools to be left in a deplorable state, as monies have already been allocated for schools to be upkept.

“One of my responsibilities is that all the schools are in good condition, and that teachers have the supplies they need to teach.

“Not because the schools are way up the river it means that it must be left unattended, our President wants all our schools to have the same opportunities,” Minister Dharamlall assured.

The minister also disclosed to those gathered that the government has budgeted more than $100 million to upgrade the Mahaicony Branch Road.

