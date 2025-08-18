Gov’t executes yet another successful Int’l Building Expo

The government has successfully hosted the International Building Expo this year, from August 14-17, at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, bringing together homebuilders, international companies, potential investors, experts, and local and international exhibitors.

The event featured over 300 booths with 28 international companies showcasing services in manufacturing, engineering, financing, construction, and other industries.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Sunday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, highlighted the expo as the only one in the Caribbean, initiated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and it will continue to be hosted annually.

It will focus on innovative technology, housing solutions, and homeownership.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

He explained that this platform will help Guyana transition from merely discussing construction and land allocation to a significant emphasis on homeownership and construction.

The minister stated that the government is actively inviting international investors to invest in Guyana, making it a construction hub.

There was a Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) booth that facilitated engagements with investors from various sectors.

The four-day exposition also provided a platform for small, medium and large-scale businesses to showcase their products and services, network and access new markets.

On that note, the minister noted that exhibitors expressed satisfaction with networking opportunities and the high level of interest from potential clients.

Scene of the building expo

At this year’s expo, the ministry focused primarily on the distribution of over 2,000 land titles and transport to beneficiaries, providing them with legal ownership of their properties.

Over 1,000 individuals are now on their way to securing their titles after signing their agreements of sale, allowing them to apply for utilities and engage the banks.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, presenting a land title to a recipient

Besides titles, hundreds of homebuilders were provided with a much-needed financial boost through the steel and cement subsidy programme.

The ministry showcased various model houses, including young professional houses, moderate and low-income units. Private companies also showcased their prefabricated and other housing units. These would have provided diverse housing options to homebuilders.

Minister Croal spoke about the growing interest in prefabricated houses and the government’s commitment to building more houses within the next five years.

It allows Guyanese to move from land ownership to homeownership in a welcoming environment with all the amenities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal engaging an exhibitor at the building expo

“To do that, the current model that we have will not suffice and the rate at which we construct. And to have some fast-tracking of the building of houses will entail some bit of prefabrication or innovative technology that speaks to that regard,” Minister Croal explained.

In the evenings, attendees were also entertained by several local soca, chutney, dancehall and reggae performances as well as steel band music.

This year’s expo was themed, “The Road to Success: Guyana 2030 and Beyond.”

Scene from the Chutney and Soca Live Entertainment Night at the building expo