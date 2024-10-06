Gov’t focused on serving humanity – Pres Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has made it clear that his government’s success is not rooted in financial wealth but in the fundamental principle of serving humanity.

The Guyanese leader stressed that a defining hallmark of the PPP/C Administration is to ensure its actions produce results that would significantly benefit every citizen countrywide.

“The teachings of this great faith which entails serving humanity is the principle through which this government operates. Ensuring that people are the core of everything we do,” the head-of-state emphasised.

President Ali was at the time attending a service in observance of Navratri on Saturday, at the Better Hope Mandir, East Coast Demerara.

He said through strong faith his government has been able to achieve various important goals for Guyanese.

“I am pleased to be able to lead a government that is working every single day for the upliftment of humanity, so that your children can have a better future and the older folks in our society can have greater benefits,” the president stated.

President Ali attends service in celebration of Navratri on Saturday at the Better Hope Mandir

The leader noted that religious ceremonies like these create a period for self-reflection and devotion.

As a result, Guyanese must seek to distill the negative thoughts that may come their way during these times, since they create a lot of challenges.

“Negativity is something that must be overcome not only by personal growth or personal strength but also by knowledge. That is why coming out during this period is important,” President Ali said.

He noted that when persons become more knowledgeable about their environment and serious about their faith, this allows them to be better human beings.

To this end, the president encouraged the members present at the mandir to become more intertwined with their beliefs and live according to the scriptures of their “holy book.” With a unified society, the head of state believes that challenges become easier.

