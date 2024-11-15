Gov’t invested $700M to increase access to clean water in Region Ten

The government has invested $700 million to improve access to clean and safe water for 27,700 people in Linden, Region Ten, since August 2020.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, highlighted this achievement during a recent outreach at Block 42 in Linden.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

As part of these efforts, new wells have been completed at Amelia’s Ward, supporting the ministry’s expansive housing programme in the region.

A new $40 million well was recently completed at Bamia, providing first-time access to potable water to 200 families.

Similarly, residents from Rockstone now have reliable access to drinkable water, with the completion of the new well there.

Bamia Well Station

Moreover, rehabilitation and expansion works have been completed on several water treatment plants to expand the distribution network, increasing the delivery of clean water.

Minister Rodrigues further disclosed that a new project is currently underway at West Watooka to provide better access to water to over 5,000 people.

“We are spending $100 million at West Watooka to bring surface water. At West Watooka, we had to get innovative…We decided to use the same creek that the people use as a water source. We are going to filter that water so that it can become accessible,” she explained.

The new well that was recently completed at Bamia

Meanwhile, new wells, which are currently at the tendering stage, will be drilled at Coomacka, Old England and Kwakwani providing first-time access to potable water.

These undertakings reflect the government’s continuous dedication to advance access to clean and safe water for every Guyanese citizen, regardless of geography.

