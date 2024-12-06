Gov’t invests $4.2B in CSO programme

The government, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, has invested billions of dollars in developing Indigenous communities nationwide.

Over the last four years, $4.2 billion has been channelled into the Community Service Officers (CSOs) programme.

This was disclosed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram, during a recent visit to Region Nine, where he engaged with CSOs during a training session.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Ryan Toolsiram speaks at recent Community Service Officers (CSOs) training

Toolsiram highlighted that this substantial investment supports a wide range of training initiatives under the CSO programme.

“We want them [CSOs] to keep elevating themselves. We don’t expect these persons to be CSOs all their lives,” the permanent secretary stated.

The training under the CSO programme spans various fields, including tourism and hospitality, which has benefitted 62 CSOs from 2020 to the present.

In garment construction, 319 CSOs have been trained, while 331 individuals acquired skills in small engine repair.

Additionally, 255 CSOs were trained in tractor driving and maintenance, and 160 gained expertise in solar installation. Another 151 participants are now equipped with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) knowledge.

Some of the CSOs from Region Nine undergoing a training

Recently, several CSOs from Region Nine participated in shade house technology training aimed at enhancing their agricultural capabilities.

According to the permanent secretary, these initiatives have been implemented by the ministry to equip Amerindian youths with essential skills and knowledge for their development.

“Presently, we have 2,737 CSOs on the programme countrywide. This gives young people in all the regions an opportunity to earn a stipend while they build their capacity,” Toolsiram stressed.

The investment also facilitated an increase in stipends from $30,000 a month to $40,000. This increase was announced during this year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference.

This significant investment in Indigenous youth development was made possible by the reimplementation of the CSO programme, which the PPP/C government reinstated upon returning to office in 2020. The programme was discontinued by the previous administration in 2015, leading to job losses across Amerindian communities.

Since its reintroduction, Amerindian youths have continually expanded their skills and capabilities, benefitting from the comprehensive training and opportunities provided.

