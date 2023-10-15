Govt launches youths skills training programme

The government, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, is inviting young Guyanese to participate in a life-changing Youth Skills Training programme in a bid to empower youth development.

The programme is poised to open doors for young individuals aged 16 to 30 to gain valuable skills training with a focus on fostering talent and building a skilled workforce.

The training will be held at the Georgetown Training Centre, Sophia.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore an array of courses, including carpentry, masonry, electrical installation, and plumbing. These courses are not only essential for personal development but also play a vital role in the country’s development.

The programme will include information and communication technologies (ICT) training providing participants with the chance to enhance their digital literacy and gain skills that are highly relevant in the modern job market.

Further, financial literacy training will be provided to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed financial decisions, ensuring a secure and stable future.

Upon the successful completion of the programme, each participant will receive a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level One Certificate. This internationally recognised certification will not only validate their skills but also broaden their career prospects.

Stipend support will be provided to participants during their training.

Interested persons can apply for the Youth Skills Training programme no later than Sunday, 22nd October.

To make the application process as convenient as possible, aspiring participants can apply online through the Ministry’s website.

