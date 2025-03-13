Gov’t making steady gains in reducing poverty

Guyana’s Vice President and General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has once more shed light on the fact that the government is making significant strides in reducing and alleviating poverty.

Speaking at his party’s press conference, held every Thursday at Freedom House on Robb Street, the general secretary found it necessary to dismiss the opposition’s most recent ludicrous claims that the government has not done enough to cater to the section of Guyanese that may be facing some sort of socioeconomic challenge.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“They are very good at criticising the PPP on poverty, saying – ‘you are not doing enough on poverty. We did not do anything [about] poverty but you are not doing enough.’ Bypassing all that we have done…” – VP Jagdeo stated.

Dr Jagdeo did not shy away particularly from a recent claim by a member of the opposition who had suggested that the recent launch of the $100,000 cash grant to mothers of newborn babies was inadequate. The GS reminded of all of the various initiatives that the government has implemented that aids in poverty alleviation efforts.

“The thing is that, we are giving a hundred thousand additionally to women who just had a newborn. We put in, in this year’s budget, $10,000 for every adult Guyanese to get a voucher to do basic tests. We had a spectacle programme last year, we had a cervical cancer programme,” he mentioned.

The vice president further highlighted the government’s efforts of putting more money into the pockets of the ordinary Guyanese by tremendously increasing their salaries since ascending to office.

“Public servants have gotten $500M USD more per year since we got into office. By now, 40,000 Guyanese would have gotten a house lot, by now 50,000 persons would have benefited from government paid scholarships, we now made university education free. We have hired 15,000 part time workers…more jobs are created,” the vice president reminded.

Against this backdrop, Dr Jagdeo juxtaposed the efforts of the opposition, while they were in government.

“They did zero in housing, practically zero in all these areas, no plan for healthcare, they increased the UG fees by 35 per cent when they were in office, but they have a lot of criticisms. They [cannot] craft a plan,” Dr Jagdeo underscored.

Given the plain nature of the facts, the party GS posed an open ended question that allows for all Guyanese to exercise conscience, asking, “You tell me if you are talking honestly today, as an ordinary citizen of this country. Which political party, or aspirants into politics has a plan for the oil and gas sector as we do? [A plan] for monetising gas, taking healthcare and education to a different level, expanding infrastructure, diversification of the economy, adaptation to climate change…not a single other party can do that.”

Since the government’s assumption of office in August of 2020, it has placed immense focus on diversifying Guyana’s economy to sustain growth and support its people.

The government has implemented strategies to promote economic growth and development. With the passing of the 1.382 trillion 2025 Appropriations Bill, the PPP/C Government will continue on its path to ensuring that all Guyanese prosper.

