Gov’t ministers meet with North Sophia residents

Residents of North Sophia engaged several government ministers on Friday, to strategise for the further development of the Georgetown community.

The meeting was a follow-up to an earlier consultation held with residents at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, in June.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon Kwame McCoy interacting with residents.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon Oneidge Walrond, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon Kwame McCoy, spearheaded the meeting.

Minister McCoy registered the point that a collaborative effort is needed for the community to develop.

“All of these things are part of our role as communities, if we want to be able to build wholesome communities, and I challenge you to get down to the task, and let’s all work towards this community, as we work towards improving Guyana in general,” he highlighted.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon Oneidge Walrond interacts with a resident.

Minister Walrond said her ministry is open to providing business opportunities for the youth in the community.

“My heart’s desire is for the young people, and for a lot of you to be able to own your own business…so you can learn how to bid…There will be many business opportunities…so those are the kind of things we’ll be looking at,” she explained.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon Nigel Dharamlall.

Minister Dharamlall reminded the residents of the Vice President’s commitment to upgrade the community’s centre ground for sporting and recreational activities.

“So, he has committed that we are gonna work with the community to do what has to be done…,” he said.

The meeting is part of wider community consultations cabinet has been engaging in across the country.

Residents gathered at the community meeting

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

