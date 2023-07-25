Gov’t offering scholarships for Bachelors, Masters degree programmes at UG

Interested persons are being encouraged by the Ministry of Public Service to take advantage of a number of scholarships for Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at the University of Guyana (UG) for the academic year from 2023 to 2024.

A resident reviewing a scholarship form

Bachelor’s Degrees are available in Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics, Economics, Public Management, Social Work, Psychology, Petroleum Engineering, Architecture, Civil with Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Geography, Accountancy, Dental Surgery (DDS), Medicine (MBBS), Medical Rehabilitation (Physiotherapy), Environmental Health (Environmental Engineering), Environmental Health (Food Safety), Environmental Health (Vector Control), Medical Imaging, Medical Laboratory Science, Mental Health Nursing, Nursing, Optometry and Pharmacy.

Meanwhile, the Master’s Degrees are available in Clinical Psychology, Procurement

With the opening of these scholarships, persons are being urged to pursue higher education, making them fully eligible for top-ranking positions that are becoming available due to Guyana’s expanding economic landscape.

Scholarships forms being shared out to Region Four citizens

Applicants must obtain admission to the University of Guyana for the required programme, while current students must have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.8 or above.

Along with having a valid Guyana passport, they must also be 35 years or under, and be in good health to complete the programme successfully.

