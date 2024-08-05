Govt supports Summer Learning Programme at Victoria Village

The government is providing financial support to assist 104 children between Enmore and Ann’s Grove along the East Coast corridor, participating in the Summer Learning Programme, enabling them to enjoy their graduation ceremony on August 9.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy visited the Victoria Primary School, where the summer lesson for children aged four to 11 is being held on Monday.

The programme was conceptualised by overseas based-Guyanese Tutor, Tessa Webb-Lewis.

The four-week initiative aims to boost the children’s skills in Mathematics, Reading, Writing, Arts and Crafts.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy interacts with some of the volunteers at the summer programme Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy interacts with pupils from the arts and crafts class at the summer programme Children interacting at the Summer Learning Programme in Victoria Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, Programme Director of the Summer Learning Programme, Tessa Webb-Lewis, volunteers and teachers of the programme

Minister McCoy reminded that the government is investing in the education sector to ensure every child has access to quality education.

“I will give a donation of $200,000 for your graduation ceremony in the next few days. We want the children to have fun and a memorable time,” Minister McCoy said.

Investments like these, the minister added, will enable the nation’s children to lead meaningful and productive lives and contribute to Guyana’s growth.

“We are looking at you as our future leaders. We are investing in you. The time that Mrs Webb-Lewis, teachers, and volunteers are putting into you is for your good outcome. They are making sure that you have a good education…Once you have a good education, you will make good contribution to the continued development of our country,” he underlined.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Webb-Lewis noted that although the programme focused on several subject areas, special attention was given to Mathematics since it poses a challenge for many.

“I have always been passionate about Mathematics and learning…I always wanted to give back to Guyana. This programme is an initiative where I wanted to come back and assist with the development of learning, particularly Mathematics,” the programme director explained.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Webb-Lewis provided tutoring Mathematics virtually to 50-plus pupils from Victoria Primary, Paradise Primary, and Swami Purnananda Primary Schools preparing for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

In 2023, the programme was also conducted virtually which saw some 50 children benefitting.

She pointed out that the summer programme will focus on the integration of technology in education in 2025.

The programme director plans to expand it to other parts of the country where parents, teachers, and secondary-aged students can volunteer to develop the children’s skill sets.

Brimming with happiness, she noted that the government’s donation would help to provide all the necessary supplies for the children to have a great graduation ceremony.

